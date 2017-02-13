Premios Grammy 2017: todos los ganadores

La ceremonia tuvo lugar en Staples Center en Los Ángeles. Con James Corden como presentador, la gran noche de los premios Grammy 2017 tuvo algunas sorpresas y algunos premios esperados. Adele (5) y David Bowie (5) recibieron varias estatuillas como así también los raperos Chance The Rapper. Acá la lista completa, muchas de los premios se entregaron antes de que tuviera lugar la gala. Lemonade o 25, esa fue la cuestión. Y este duelo lo perdió Beyoncé.

Grabación del año

Adelle,“Hello”

Álbum del año

Adele, 25

Canción del año

Adele, “Hello”

Mejor disco urbano contemporáneo

Beyoncé, Limonade

Mejor disco de Pop

Adele, 25

Mejor actuación pop en dúo o grupo

Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out

Mejor disco de Dance / Electrónica

Flume, Skin

Mejor actuación de rock

David Bowie, Blackstar

Mejor disco de Rock

Cage the Elephant, Tell me I’m pretty

Mejor disco de Música Alternativa

David Bowie, Blackstar

Mejor disco de Pop Latino

Jesse & Joy, Un besito más

Mejor actuación solista

Adele, “Hello”

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Mejor video musical

Beyoncé, Formation

Mejor artista country

Maren Morris

Mejor grabación dance

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, Don’t Let Me Down

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha

Mejor canción rock

David Bowie, Blackstar

Mejor actuación R&B

Solange, Cranes In The Sky

Mejor interpretación en Rap

Chance the Rapper con Lil Wayne y 2 Chainz, No Problem

Mejor actuación R&B Tradicional

Lalah Hathaway, Angel

Mejor álbum de R&B

Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live

Mejor canción R&B

Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell), Lake By Te Ocean

Mejor actuación de Metal

Megadeth

Mejor álbum de rap

Chance The Rapper

Mejor actuación de Rap

Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, No Problem

Mejor actuación de Rap/Sung Performance

Drake, Hotline Bling

Mejor tema de Rap

Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake), Hotline Bling

Productor del año

Greg Kurstin

Mejor álbum Música de Raíces Regionales

Kalani Pe’a, E Walea

Mejor Álbum Folk

Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent

Mejor álbum Blues Contemporáneo

Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland

Mejor álbum Blues Tradicional

Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat

Mejor álbum Bluegrass

O’Connor Band con Mark O’Connor, Coming Home

Mejor álbum Americana

William Bell, This Is Where I Live

Mejor canción Raíces Americanas

Vince Gill (The Time Jumpers), Kid Sister

Mejor interpretación Raíces Americanas

Sarah Jarosz, House of Mercy

Mejor álbum Tropical Latino

José Lugo & Guasábara Combo, ¿Dónde Están?

Mejor álbum de Música Regional Mexicana (incluido Tejano)

Vicente Fernández, Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En vivo)

Mejor álbum Latino Pop

Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Más

Mejor álbum de Reggae

Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley

Mejor álbum de Comedia

Patton Oswalt, Talkin For Clapping

Mejor álbum Country

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Mejor canción Country

Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw), Humble and Kind

Mejor interpretación de Música Country Dúo/Banda

Pentatonix [ft. Dolly Parton], Jolene

Mejor álbum Gospel

Joey+Rory, Hymns

Mejor álbum Latin Jazz

Chucho Valdés, Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac

Mejor álbum Jazz Conjunto

Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom

Mejor álbum de Jazz Instrumental

John Scofield, Country for Old Men

Mejor álbum de Jazz Vocal

Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley

Mejor solo de Jazz Instrumental

John Scofield, I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry

Instrumental contemporáneo

Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha

Mejor Grabación Dance

The Chainsmokers, Don’t Let Me Down [ft. Daya]

Productor del Año, Clásico

David Frost

Mejor Música para una película

The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years

Mejor álbum de Palabra Hablada

Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, y Fun in the Sandbox

Mejor álbum para Niños

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One

Mejor álbum de World Music

Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home

Mejor álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea

Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, Love Remains

Mejor Interpretación de Música Cristiana/Canción

Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters, Thy Will

Mejor Interpretación de Gospel/Canción

Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, compositor, God Provides

Mejor álbum New Age

White Sun, White Sun II

Mejor arreglo de álbum Clásico

Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra), Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Mejor álbum de Sonido envolvente

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay; (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony), Dutilleux: Sur La Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère de L’instant &Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Mejor grabación Remezclada

André Allen Anjos, (Bob Moses), Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)

Mejor Arreglo para un álbum, no clásico

David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen y Tony Visconti; Joe LaPorta (David Bowie), Blackstar

Mejor álbum Histórico

Steve Berkowitz y Jeff Rosen; Mark Wilder (Bob Dylan), The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector’s Edition)

Mejores Notas para un álbum

Ken Bloom y Richard Carlin (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle), Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along

Mejor Presentación en Caja o Edición Especial Limitada

Gérard Lo Monaco (Edith Piaf), Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Mejor diseño de embalaje

Jonathan Barnbrook (David Bowie), Blackstar

Mejor Arreglo Instrumental con Acompañamiento Vocal

Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier), Flintstones

Mejor Arreglo Instrumental o a Capela

Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier), You and I

Mejor Composición Instrumental

Ted Nash (Ted Nash Big Band), Spoken at Midnight

Mejor Canción Escrita para un Medio Visual

Max Martin, Shellback y Justin Timberlake (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse y Kunal Nayyar), Canción para: Trolls, Can’t Stop The Feeling!

Mejor Composición Instrumental Escrita para un Medio Visual

John Williams, Star Wars: the Force Awakens

Mejor Compilación para un Medio Visual

Miles Davis y Varios Artistas; Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle y Robert Glasper, Miles Ahead

Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical

Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo y Jennifer Hudson; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders y Jhett Tolentino (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell y Allee Willis), The Color Purple

Mejor actuación orquestal

Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra), Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

Mejor grabación de Ópera

James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus), Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Mejor actuación coral

Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir), Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1

Mejor Música de Cámara

Third Coast Percussion, Steve Reich

Mejor solo de Música Clásica Instrumental

Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony), Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway

Mejor álbum de solo vocal de Música Clásica

Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist, Schumann & Berg, y Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker), Shakespeare Songs

Mejor Compendio Clásico

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer, Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle

Mejor Composición Clásica Contemporánea

Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony), Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway

Mejor Arreglo para un álbum, no clásico

David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen y Tony Visconti; Joe LaPorta (David Bowie), Blackstar

www.lanacion.com.ar